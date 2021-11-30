Mariamma lockup death: Telangana HC okay with police probe, says no to CBI investigation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing satisfaction over the police investigation into the alleged lockup death of Mariamma, a division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy, on Monday, felt that it was “not necessary” to hand over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It may be recalled that the death took place at Addagurudu police station in Rachakonda police commissionerate limits.

During the last hearing of the petition, the High Court bench had felt it appropriate to hand over the investigation to the central agency and had even asked the Superintendent of Police, CBI, to be present before it at the next hearing.

But, when the State government informed the Court that it has already dismissed one sub-inspector and two constables from service in connection with the death of the SC woman and pointed out that an ex gratia of Rs 30 lakh has been provided to the bereaved family members of Mariamma, the Court expressed satisfaction and directed the State police to go ahead with the probe.

“This bench feels that after the judicial probe, the police inquiry went in the right manner and pace,” the Court said. However, it also directed the State police to complete the investigation while adhering to the judicial report submitted by the First Class Judicial Magistrate, Alair.