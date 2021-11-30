STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 27 crore released for kin of ryots who died in Delhi

Now that we have kept our word, we will increase the heat on the Centre to pay Rs 25 lakh to the kin of each farmer, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao told media persons.

Farmers Protest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State cabinet which met here on Monday approved the release of Rs 27.5 crore for payment of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of farmers who died while fighting the contentious farm laws in Delhi during the last 13 months.

“Now that we have kept our word, we will increase the heat on the Centre to pay Rs 25 lakh to the kin of each farmer,” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao told media persons.

