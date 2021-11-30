STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana officials on high alert to tackle Omicron variant

A Cabinet sub-committee, headed by Health Minister T Harish Rao, has been formed to face the challenge posed by Omicron, should it enter the State.

Published: 30th November 2021 07:51 AM

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet which met here on Monday asked the official machinery to be in a state of high alert in the wake of reports that the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading across the world.

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, decided to augment vaccination in the State after going through a report submitted by officials on the new threat and measures necessary to handle it. It has been decided that there should be a special focus on Adilabad, Asifabad-Kumrambheem, Nirmal, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet and Gadwal districts.

Sub-committee formed

A Cabinet sub-committee has been formed to face the challenge posed by Omicron, should it enter the State. The sub-committee is headed by Health Minister T Harish Rao. The other members are: MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao,  Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. The Cabinet discussed at length the preparedness of the staff in speeding up vaccination, stepping up testing, availability of necessary medicines, and the number of oxygen beds available at hospitals.

The Cabinet decided that ministers too should take an active part in motivating people to be fully vaccinated. All Ministers should review the situation in their respective districts and ensure that everyone is vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Cabinet also asked officials to take a close look at the inventories of supplies at hospitals, infrastructure facilities, and availability of human resources. They should be in a position to handle any emergency, the Cabinet stated. It also took stock of the progress attained during the last two years in reining in Coronavirus. 

