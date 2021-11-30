STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana paddy row: TRS MPs disrupt Parliament

After Speaker denies discussion over the issue, MPs raise anti-government slogans

Published: 30th November 2021

TRS MPs stage a protest outside Parliament in New Delhi on Monday, Nov 29, 2021.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MPs on Monday created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha after the Speaker rejected an adjournment motion moved by them, seeking a discussion on procurement of paddy in Telangana. The MPs rushed to the podium and insisted on taking up the problems besetting the farmers in the State, disrupting the question hour for some time. The MPs, led by Nama Nageswara Rao, raised anti-government slogans seeking justice for the State, in the wake of the Centre not making its stand clear on paddy procurement.

The MPs demanded that a national procurement policy be announced on the floor of the house and that a calendar for procurement of paddy for both Karif and Rabi be announced. As the house was not in order, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the house for some time. The MPs continued their agitation by holding placards in the central hall and later at the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Parliament building premises. The MPs took up the cudgels against the BJP after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked them to confront the Centre on its procurement policy, which he said was confusing and discriminatory.

