Telangana Tribal University delay: MoS Bishweshwar Tudu blames State

Presently, the project is awaiting financial approval from Telangana's Department of Expenditure, even as a similar project has been completed and is operational in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 30th November 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Bishweshwar Tudu taking oath as Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti on Wednesday

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Jal Shakti, Bishweshwar Tudu. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bishweshwar Tudu put the onus on the State government for the delay in setting up a Tribal University in Bhupalpally district.

Answering a question by Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on the opening day of the Parliament’s winter session in Lok Sabha, in his written reply, the Union Minister said the delay in identification of land by the State government was the reason for the varsity not having come up yet.

Presently, the project is awaiting financial approval from the Department of Expenditure, even as a similar project has been completed and is operational in AP.

The Minister said the process of establishment of Central Tribal University, Telangana, was started simultaneously with that of Central University and Tribal University of AP. However, land identification was delayed by the Telangana government, and therefore, the process was delinked with that of AP’s. Later, responding to this, Uttam Kumar said, “The reply clearly states that the delayed allotment of land by TRS government in Telangana is responsible for the delay in establishing the university.”

