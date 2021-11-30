STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS in a pickle as minister’s ‘threatening’ audio clip goes viral

An audio clip that purportedly belongs to Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar in which he can be heard threatening an MPTC, warning him not to go against the party, has now gone viral.

Published: 30th November 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Minister for SC Development and Welfare Koppula Eshwar

Telangana Minister for SC Development and Welfare Koppula Eshwar (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  At a time when the ruling TRS party is facing severe criticism for allegedly exerting pressure on Independent candidate P Pushparani from the Adivasi community to withdraw her nomination, another incident has come to light that is likely to affect its image further.

An audio clip that purportedly belongs to Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar in which he can be heard threatening a mandal parishad territorial constituency member Venkatesh, warning him not to go against the party, has now gone viral on social media platforms.

In the voice note, Eshwar was also heard offering the MPTC up to Rs 50,000. He further stated that Pedapalli ZP Chairperson Putta Madhu was likely to join the saffron camp. The Minister also passed comments against Peddapalli libraries chairman Raghuveer Singh. 

Pointing out that the TRS has enough votes to win the MLC polls, Eshwar further warned MPTC Venkatesh that he would gain nothing by supporting the opposition candidates. He also passed remarks against both the BJP and Congress parties. According to sources, a few pink party MPTC members had reportedly organised a secret meeting a few days ago wherein they planned to devise strategies to work against the party.

After the audio clip went viral, Congress Kisan Cell leader Shashibushan Katche came forward and demanded that the Election Commission take suo moto cognisance of it and initiate a probe. He also demanded that the Karimnagar MLC polls be cancelled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana local bodies MLC elections Telangana MLC elections TRS Telangana minister Koppula Eshwar threatening call
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist Shahid Jameel
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan started hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2006. (Photo | KBC)
Amitabh Bachchan gets open letter from rationalist, KBC pulls out ‘super power’ episode
For representational purposes
Six out of 10 companies adopted 'work from home' policy post COVID-19 relaxations: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp