Don’t shift Gaddiannaram Fruit Market yet: Telangana High Court

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy and Justice T Vinod Kumar on Thursday, September 30, 2021, directed the Telangana government not to take any steps to shift the Gaddiannaram Fruit Market till the next day, i.e., Friday.

The court further directed the government to furnish the GO notifying Batasingaram as the alternate place where the existing fruit market can be shifted. On Thursday, the court heard an appeal filed by the Wholesale Fruit Commission Agents Association, Gaddiannaram, challenging a single judge order which had permitted the government to shift the fruit market to Batasingaram temporarily within a period of one month from 1 September 2021, which expired on Thursday.

On behalf of the Commission Agents Association, senior counsel Gangaiah Naidu informed the court that the present value of Gaddiannaram Fruit Market was Rs 1,500 crores. Naidu said it was difficult to shift such a big market to Batasingaram in such a short time, as the alternate location lacked minimum basic facilities.

On the other hand, Additional Advocate General J Ramachander Rao informed the court that the Cabinet had taken a decision to construct four super speciality hospitals in the twin cities. While construction work on the other three hospitals had already commenced, it had not started for this one as the matter was sub-judice, he said. The court adjourned the matter to Friday.