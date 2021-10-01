STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Panchayat secretary caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Telangana

Panchayat Secretary of Choudaripally village had demanded the contractor to pay her Rs 25,000 to release the balance amount and she settled for Rs 20,000 after negotiations. 

Published: 01st October 2021 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

Hanumanthu has approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A panchayat secretary was caught redhanded while accepting bribe from a contractor for laying of CC road in Mohammadabad mandal of Mahabubnagar district on Thursday.

Anuradha, Panchayat Secretary of Choudaripally village had asked contractor Hanumanthu to pay her Rs 20,000 as a kick-back for releasing the amount for a bill for construction of a CC road in the village, for which Rs 3 lakh was already paid and Rs 3.58 lakh was outstanding. 

She had demanded the contractor to pay her Rs 25,000 to release the balance amount and she settled for Rs 20,000 after negotiations. 

Vexed by the demand from the official, Hanumanthu has approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau, who caught the official in action while accepting the bribe on Thursday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panchayat Secretary of Choudaripally
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp