Panchayat secretary caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A panchayat secretary was caught redhanded while accepting bribe from a contractor for laying of CC road in Mohammadabad mandal of Mahabubnagar district on Thursday.

Anuradha, Panchayat Secretary of Choudaripally village had asked contractor Hanumanthu to pay her Rs 20,000 as a kick-back for releasing the amount for a bill for construction of a CC road in the village, for which Rs 3 lakh was already paid and Rs 3.58 lakh was outstanding.

She had demanded the contractor to pay her Rs 25,000 to release the balance amount and she settled for Rs 20,000 after negotiations.

Vexed by the demand from the official, Hanumanthu has approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau, who caught the official in action while accepting the bribe on Thursday.