STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Speculations rise around possible Congress-Left alliance in Telangana's Huzurabad bypoll

At a press conference, CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said that the issue of a tie-up with Congress would be discussed within the party. 

Published: 01st October 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after PCC chief A Revanth Reddy said the Congress was open to tie-up with other parties or individuals, speculation is ripe that the party may try to rope in Left parties. An all party meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, September 30, 2021, which was attended by CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, and leaders from many other parties, provided scope for speculation. 

At a press conference, Venkat Reddy said that the issue of a tie-up with Congress would be discussed within the party.  However, sources told Express that it was too early to decide on the issue. Speaking to Express, Venkat Reddy said if at all such a proposal was made from the Congress, his party would deliberate on it. “Till now, there has been was no such discussion on the matter with Congress,” he said. 

Congress to form committees to back farmers’ agitation
As part of bolstering the farmer’s agitation, Congress will constitute committees at district, mandal and village level by one month. AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore discussed various issues with Kisan Cell leaders on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PCC chief A Revanth Reddy CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy AICC Telangana Manickam Tagore Huzurabad bypoll byelection
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp