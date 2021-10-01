Speculations rise around possible Congress-Left alliance in Telangana's Huzurabad bypoll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after PCC chief A Revanth Reddy said the Congress was open to tie-up with other parties or individuals, speculation is ripe that the party may try to rope in Left parties. An all party meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, September 30, 2021, which was attended by CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, and leaders from many other parties, provided scope for speculation.

At a press conference, Venkat Reddy said that the issue of a tie-up with Congress would be discussed within the party. However, sources told Express that it was too early to decide on the issue. Speaking to Express, Venkat Reddy said if at all such a proposal was made from the Congress, his party would deliberate on it. “Till now, there has been was no such discussion on the matter with Congress,” he said.

Congress to form committees to back farmers’ agitation

As part of bolstering the farmer’s agitation, Congress will constitute committees at district, mandal and village level by one month. AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore discussed various issues with Kisan Cell leaders on Thursday.