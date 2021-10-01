STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Upa Sarpanch slaps Sarpanch with slipper amidst heated conflict 

The animosity between team Sarpanch and team Upa Sarpanch has been growing for quite some time.

Published: 01st October 2021 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

The Mahila Police was advised to ensure that every woman in their limits should downloaded Disha App.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  Upa Sarpanch of Mahagaon village, Sharada, allegedly thrashed Sarpanch A Rakesh with her footwear in front of the Divisional Panchayat Officer, at Bhainsa on Thursday, September 30, 2021. It all began with the Upa Sarpanch and a few ward members lodging a complaint with the District Collector against the Sarpanch, stating that he was involved in the misuse of funds allocated for development and that he would use the village tractor for his personal works.

On the basis of their complaint, the District Panchayat Officer Shiva Ramakrishnan initiated an inquiry and visited the Panchayat Office to hear the arguments of the Sarpanch and the Upa Sarpanch, on Thursday.

As he was asking them questions, Sharada and Rakesh got into a heated argument. In a fit of rage, she slapped the Sarpanch with her footwear. The Sarpanch and his followers lunged at her, but police personnel brought the situation under control. The Panchayat Officer, however, walked out of the office in the middle of the inquiry owing to the fight.

The animosity between team Sarpanch and team Upa Sarpanch has been growing for quite some time. Locals say that as a result of this feud, their village was lagging behind in various development schemes and programmes.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Upa Sarpanch of Mahagaon village Bhainsa District Panchayat Officer Shiva Ramakrishnan
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp