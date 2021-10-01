Telangana: Upa Sarpanch slaps Sarpanch with slipper amidst heated conflict 

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Upa Sarpanch of Mahagaon village, Sharada, allegedly thrashed Sarpanch A Rakesh with her footwear in front of the Divisional Panchayat Officer, at Bhainsa on Thursday, September 30, 2021. It all began with the Upa Sarpanch and a few ward members lodging a complaint with the District Collector against the Sarpanch, stating that he was involved in the misuse of funds allocated for development and that he would use the village tractor for his personal works.

On the basis of their complaint, the District Panchayat Officer Shiva Ramakrishnan initiated an inquiry and visited the Panchayat Office to hear the arguments of the Sarpanch and the Upa Sarpanch, on Thursday.

As he was asking them questions, Sharada and Rakesh got into a heated argument. In a fit of rage, she slapped the Sarpanch with her footwear. The Sarpanch and his followers lunged at her, but police personnel brought the situation under control. The Panchayat Officer, however, walked out of the office in the middle of the inquiry owing to the fight.

The animosity between team Sarpanch and team Upa Sarpanch has been growing for quite some time. Locals say that as a result of this feud, their village was lagging behind in various development schemes and programmes.

