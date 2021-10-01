Villagers in tizzy as tiger pounces on cattle grazer in Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In yet another instance of human-animal conflict, a tiger reportedly attacked a cattle grazer near Oddiguda village in Mancherial district on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Enumala Shanker, who sustained multiple injuries in the attack, has been shifted to the Mancherial Government Hospital for treatment. Doctors said that he was out of danger.

The incident occurred when Shankar was returning to the village after grazing his cattle. The tiger was hiding behind a few bushes and pounced on him as he was passing by. As the cattle grazer was carrying an axe at the time of the incident, he put up a good fight and chased the big cat away.

Villagers suspect that the tiger is A2, the infamous ‘man-eater’ that had killed two tribals, Saddam Vignesh and P Nirmala, last year in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district. The population of tigers are on the rise in Adilabad, but the region does not have enough prey to offer them. This is why tigers are migrating to villages, say locals.

Meanwhile, Bellampelli MLA Durgam Cheniah visited the victim at the hospital and enquired about his condition. Speaking to Express, field director of the Kawal Tiger Reserve CP Vinod Kumar said that a rescue team has been constituted to search for the tiger. “We have not found any evidence of a tiger. The man was perhaps attacked by another wild animal. Nevertheless, our team is patrolling the area. We urge the public not to panic,” he said.

