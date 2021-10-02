Department responsible for Manikonda software engineer death: TRS working president KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday owned moral responsibility for the tragic death of software engineer Rajanikanth who was washed way in an open drain in Manikonda a few days ago. The Minister also promised an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victim.

While describing the incident as an unfortunate one, he said: ‘’There is negligence on the part of my department (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) and as a minister I take the responsibility.”

Responding to a question in the State Legislative Council, he said that the department has already placed an assistant engineer and a deputy executive engineer under suspension in connection with the incident.

The Minister that he was pained to know about the tragic end of the engineer and felt that negligence in setting up a barricade at the open drain led to the tragedy, which he felt could have been averted if necessary action was taken.

“In Manikonda, a lot of construction activity is going on and the contractor probably overlooked erecting a fence. Whether it is the contractor or the municipal staff, too much work cannot be a justification for not taking precautions,” he said.

Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for family

