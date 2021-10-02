Government to set up two new lift irrigation projects in Telangana's Sangareddy district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To irrigate 3.85 lakh acres of agricultural land in Sangareddy district, the State government is drawing up plans to construct Sangameshwara and Basaveshwara lift irrigation schemes (LIS) in the district at a cost of Rs 4,427 crore, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said.

Replying to a question raised by Kranthi Kiran and others, the Minister said that Sangareddy residents have been wanting the construction of the two projects for decades and gave the credit to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for it.

He informed that Rs 2,653 crore will be earmarked for Sangameshwara LIS and Rs 1,774 crore for Basaveshwara LIS. He said the water from Sangameshwara LIS would be provided to 11 mandals of Sangareddy, Zaheerabad and Andhole Assembly constituencies and benefit as many as 231 villages. He said that they would lift 12 tmcft of water from Singur Dam for Sangameshwara LIS.

The Basaveshwara LIS will cater to 166 villages in eight mandals of Narayanakhed and Andhole Assembly consituencies, said Harish Rao, adding that eight tmcft of water from the Singur project will be utilised for this.