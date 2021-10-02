One more washed away in swollen Musi river of Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The rise in water level in River Musi following recent heavy rains has turned into the Grim Reaper for the unwary citizens.The latest to add to the list of unfortunate souls who fell victim to recent rains and floods was Md Jahangir, a 35-year-old carpenter of Shankar Nagar near Chaderghat, who was swept away in the swollen Musi on Friday.Hours after the incident, search operations are still going on to find him.

A pall of gloom descended on Jahangir’s house where a large number of locals gathered to console the family members including his wife and three sons. While all of them were crying inconsolably, his wife kept urging everyone to get her husband back.Locals said that tragedy occurred as there was no retaining wall at the spot. “If there was a wall, he would have not ventured into the river. Whenever water level rises, people get the temptation of wading through the waters on the bank but sometimes they get sucked inside the treacherous waters as the currents would be fierce below the surface,” said one neighbour.

A team from the Disaster Response Force, who rushed to the spot along with the police, tried to search for the body but without success.Jahangir is believed to have consumed alcohol and had a tiff with his family members, after which he went to Musi river. When he entered the waters, Jahangir who does not know to swim, was swept away by the strong current.Similar incidents took place in recent times — one person was washed away near Ziaguada on September 30 while another was washed away on September 28.