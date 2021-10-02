STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One step ahead: TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav files papers on first day

Meanwhile, the pink party leadership has reportedly intensified its poll strategies after Srinivas Yadav filed his nomination papers.

Published: 02nd October 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 08:12 AM

TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav seeks blessings from an elderly woman, during his election campaign in Huzurabad on Friday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Three days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued the notification for the crucial Huzurabad byelection, TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav filed his nomination papers, on Friday.State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar was also present while Srinivas Yadav handed over his papers to the returning officer (RO), on the first day of filing nominations for the byelection.

Despite being a highly anticipated poll, the pink party did not organise rallies, processions or public programmes before the candidate filed the papers and kept the entire process a low-key affair.In his election affidavit, Srinivas Yadav stated that his current annual income is `4.98 lakh, while it was `3.13 lakh the previous year. He also mentioned that his wife Swetha’s annual income was `4.60 lakh.

Referring to cases pending against him, the TRS candidate mentioned that he was booked under Section 353 of IPC and Section 174(A) of Railway Act for intercepting the Godavari Express in 1989, during the Statehood movement.

Meanwhile, the pink party leadership has reportedly intensified its poll strategies after Srinivas Yadav filed his nomination papers. Speaking to the media, Vinod Kumar slammed the Centre for privatising government sectors. BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and party candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav were present. They alleged that former minister Eatala Rajender stabbed the pink party in the back and joined the saffron fold.

In a major setback to Rajender, former ZPTC member Kumara Swamy alias BK, belonging to Kamalapur, resigned from the BJP on Friday. Kumara Swamy, who was a close associate of Rajender, said that he will join the TRS on Sunday.

Poll code only in HZB: Collector

Referring to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), District Election Officer and Collector RV Karnan said that the poll code has been imposed only in Huzurabad Assembly constituency limits and not in Karimnagar and Hanamkonda municipal corporations.

Karnan and Huzurabad constituency election observer (expenditure) G Elamurugu monitored the nomination filling process. The Collector has directed the returning officer to adhere to the guidelines issued by the ECI. Later, the officials inspected the check post set up on the Huzurbad-Warangal main road.

