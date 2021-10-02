Telangana High Court orders status quo on Gaddiannaram market issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, on Friday, directed the State government not to shift the Gaddiannaram fruit market to Bata Singaram till October 4.A division bench of the HC, comprising justices A Rajasekhar Reddy and T Vinod Kumar, further directed it to maintain status quo till the Rangareddy District Legal Service Authority (DSLA) furnishes its report on the facilities, including cold storage, hamali rooms and place for auction of fruits as contended by the government, before the court.

The division bench further permitted one representative from the market committee and one from the government to assist the DSLA during its visit to Batasingaram. The matter has been posted to October 4 for furthering hearing.