STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana growth policy paying off: IT Minister KT Rama Rao

While citing CMIE’s unemployment data, he said there was no other option but to encourage the private sector to create jobs.

Published: 02nd October 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that every inch of arable land in the district will receive irrigation water.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, in his address in the Legislative Council on Friday, set the target of pharmaceuticals and life sciences industries to grow from $50 billion in 2020 to $100 billion by 2030, while adding four lakh jobs in those sectors.

He stated that over 1.32 lakh vacancies in government jobs were filled, in addition to creation of 16 lakh jobs in industries sector and 3.23 lakh jobs in the IT sector. With ‘innovation, infrastructure and inclusive growth’ as the mantra for Telangana’s growth, he said that the State government was able to attract 17,302 companies to invest in Telangana through the TS-iPASS policy.  While citing CMIE’s unemployment data, he said there was no other option but to encourage the private sector to create jobs.

New projects

Observing that the existing electronic clusters in south Hyderabad’s E-City and Maheshwaram were already occupied by companies, he revealed the government’s plans of identifying new clusters.He also said that Telangana-based Medha Servo Drives Private Limited will setup a Rail Coach Factory in the State at a cost of `1,000 crore.  

Pointing out that 1,496 applications were received from companies willing to establish food processing zones in the State, he said that the government was inclined to open Nizam Sugar Factories provided that the farmers come forward to operate them in cooperative format. 

Hitting out at Oppn

Criticising the Centre for not lending a helping hand for establishing the Information Technology Investment Region, Bayyaram Steel Factory, National Design Centre, National Textile Research Centre, Rail Coach Factory in Kazipet and Sircilla Mega Textile Park, five industrial corridors and reopening of Adilabad Cement Factory in Telangana, he said the State government was tasting success in industrial development.

“At a time when reports by credible institutions like RBI, NITI Aayog, World Bank and NSO, among many others have been praising Telangana for its growth, Opposition parties are resorting to maligning the State’s image,” he opined.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp