Telangana growth policy paying off: IT Minister KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, in his address in the Legislative Council on Friday, set the target of pharmaceuticals and life sciences industries to grow from $50 billion in 2020 to $100 billion by 2030, while adding four lakh jobs in those sectors.

He stated that over 1.32 lakh vacancies in government jobs were filled, in addition to creation of 16 lakh jobs in industries sector and 3.23 lakh jobs in the IT sector. With ‘innovation, infrastructure and inclusive growth’ as the mantra for Telangana’s growth, he said that the State government was able to attract 17,302 companies to invest in Telangana through the TS-iPASS policy. While citing CMIE’s unemployment data, he said there was no other option but to encourage the private sector to create jobs.

New projects

Observing that the existing electronic clusters in south Hyderabad’s E-City and Maheshwaram were already occupied by companies, he revealed the government’s plans of identifying new clusters.He also said that Telangana-based Medha Servo Drives Private Limited will setup a Rail Coach Factory in the State at a cost of `1,000 crore.

Pointing out that 1,496 applications were received from companies willing to establish food processing zones in the State, he said that the government was inclined to open Nizam Sugar Factories provided that the farmers come forward to operate them in cooperative format.

Hitting out at Oppn

Criticising the Centre for not lending a helping hand for establishing the Information Technology Investment Region, Bayyaram Steel Factory, National Design Centre, National Textile Research Centre, Rail Coach Factory in Kazipet and Sircilla Mega Textile Park, five industrial corridors and reopening of Adilabad Cement Factory in Telangana, he said the State government was tasting success in industrial development.

“At a time when reports by credible institutions like RBI, NITI Aayog, World Bank and NSO, among many others have been praising Telangana for its growth, Opposition parties are resorting to maligning the State’s image,” he opined.