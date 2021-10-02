STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana to ask Centre to extend deadline for issuing pattas

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the forest officials not to thrash or attack tribal people who were in possession of forest lands. 

Published: 02nd October 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Legislative Assembly is likely to adopt a resolution requesting the BJP-led Central government to extend the cut-off date for providing Records of Forest Rights (RoFR) pattas to the tribal people in Telangana. The UPA government, under the Forest Rights Act, had set the year 2015 as the deadline to give pattas, but the State is yet to issue the same for another 6 to 7 lakh acres of land.

During a short discussion on ‘Haritha Haram in Telangana’ in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the forest officials not to thrash or attack tribal people who were in possession of forest lands. 

He said that as per the UPA government’s direction, RoFR pattas were handed over to 96,676 tribals for 3.08 lakh forest lands. “After 2015, a few more tribals were identified and it is learnt that around six to seven lakh acres of forest lands are in their possession. A Cabinet sub-committee was constituted to study their problems. Once the committee submits its report, the Assembly will adopt a resolution requesting the Centre to extend the cut-off date, so that more tribal people get pattas. They have been cultivating forest lands for so many generations. We cannot just remove them,” Rao said.  

The Chief Minister said that if necessary, the government would lead an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain the resolution adopted by the Assembly. Rao, however, pointed out that issuing RoFR pattas would not confer any right to the tribal people. “They can only raise fruit-bearing trees on the lands and sell the produce. The rights over forest lands lie with the government,” he added.

Rao said that tribal conflicts were prevalent in agency areas because of the intrusion of Lambadas from Maharashtra to Adilabad and Gotti Koyas from Chhattisgarh to Warangal and Khammam districts. “The tribals from other States are not only attacking the native tribals, but also destroying the State’s forests,” he said, directing the officials to stop the infiltration of tribals from other States. 

Govt set to take up digi land survey soon
The Chief Minister said that the digital land survey proposed by the State government was delayed due to second wave of Covid-19. He said that it would be taken up shortly to end all land-related disputes. “Only after the survey can we give conclusive titles,” he said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Patta allotment
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp