Bathukamma sarees aided powerloom sector: Telangana minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Handlooms and Textiles KT Rama Rao said the distribution of Bathukamma sarees in the past three years had strengthened the power-loom industry, resulting in the income growth and skill improvement of 20,000 weavers across the State.

In a statement to the media on Saturday, he said that 3.9 crore sarees were distributed from 2017 till 2020, and the government had spent Rs 333.14 crore to distribute 1.08 crore sarees this year. He said in comparison to last year, changes were made this time by introducing 30 new designs with 20 new colours, with a total 810 models of sarees.

After receiving suggestions from women's self-help group members from Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), a designer from National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) was engaged to design patterns of sarees having zari border made of 100 per cent polyester filament yarn, the Minister said.

Rama Rao said the initiative started by the State government in 2017 was yielding good results and that weavers were prepared to manufacture various apparels in the near future, which was the objective of the government. He stated that all arrangements were made in villages and all precautions were being taken by district administrations to distribute the sarees keeping in view the prevailing pandemic.

Talasani distributes Bathukamma sarees

With the Bathukamma festival starting from October 6, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav distributed Bathukamma sarees in Bansilalpet on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the auspicious Bathukamma festival has become a universal festival and exhibits the rich culture of the State.

This time, the government has taken steps to ensure better quality and increased the saree length to 6.5 metres, he added. Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi along with MLA Danam Nagender also distributed Bathukamma sarees at Banjara Hills Division NBT Nagar Government School on Saturday.