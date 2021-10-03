STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Divorced SC women also eligible for Dalit Bandhu: Telangana Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

He also alleged that a few leaders of political parties were demanding Rs 10,000 bribe from SCs for including their names in the scheme.

Published: 03rd October 2021

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka clarified that divorced SC women were also eligible for Dalit Bandhu. Explaining the norms of the scheme to beneficiaries in Ramakrishnapuram village, he said, "If someone comes and asks you for your bank account number and Aadhaar card, claiming they would help you get Dalit Bandhu benefits, don't believe them."

"It is learnt that some middlemen are visiting the home of SCs and lying to them about the particulars of the scheme. Some tell them that they won’t get the benefits if they don’t have ration cards and others say that divorced women can’t access the scheme. This is untrue," he added.

He also alleged that a few leaders of political parties were demanding Rs 10,000 bribe from SCs for including their names in the scheme. He once again clarified that irrespective of party affiliations, all SCs would get the fruits of the scheme.

