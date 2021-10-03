EFLU prof selection may be subject to new orders: HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Saturday told the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) that the appointments made after the selection process last week to fill the posts of professors and assistant professors might be subject to further orders passed by the court. Justice B Vijayasen Reddy gave this interim directive, while hearing a petition filed by K Pavani, a PhD scholar who questioned the legal validity of the teaching Faculty Recruitment Notification-2020 issued by the university and contended that it ignored the rule of reservations.

The court said that the selected candidates should be intimated about the pendency of the present writ petition. The counsel who appeared on for EFLU informed the court that the selection was complete and that the candidates were even sent appointment letters.