STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Minority students being forced to quit higher education: Ex-Telangana minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir

He said that as many as 1,29,719 students belonging to minority communities have discontinued their higher education under the TRS regime since 2014.

Published: 03rd October 2021 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir

Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir alleged that minority students in the State were being forced to quit their higher studies midway due to the non-clearance of fee reimbursement dues. He added that as many as 1,29,719 students belonging to minority communities have discontinued their higher education under the TRS regime since 2014.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Shabbir Ali said that the State government had ruined the careers of over 1.29 lakh minority students by not giving them Post Matric Scholarships (MTF) and Reimbursement of Tuition Fee (RTF).

"Many bright students, including toppers, were forced to discontinue their education as they neither got their Fee Reimbursement nor the Scholarship amount from the State government. These statistics are based on the official data presented by Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar in the Telangana Legislature," he said.

Citing an example, Shabbir Ali said one student from Nizamabad, Maria Sultana, pursuing Masters in Public Health from the University of Hyderabad had approached him, seeking help. She had secured a 9.8 GPA in the first semester and a 9.6 GPA in the second semester. However, she was unable to continue studying due to a delay in release of the scholarship amount.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammed Ali Shabbir Minority students Fee reimbursement Higher studies
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp