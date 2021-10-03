Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar ends padayatra with typical bravado; equates AIMIM to Taliban

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar has asked the people of Telangana to decide whether they want Taliban's rule of AIMIM, Razakars' rule of TRS or the Rama Rajya of BJP in Telangana after the 2023 elections, confidently declaring that he would resume his 'padayatra' as a 'vijaya yatra' from Huzurabad, after the BJP candidate's victory in the Huzurabad byelection.

In the public meeting held at Husnabad in Siddipet district to mark the conclusion of the first phase of his 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' on Saturday, Sanjay Kumar, with all guns blazing, spoke against the ruling party's understanding with MIM, cautioning 'Hindus' becoming 'Bhondus' in Telangana if the BJP didn’t fight to protect the interests of Hindus.

He was apparently referring to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's remarks during an election rally held at Karimnagar in 2018, when the latter had said, "ee Hindu gallu bhondu gallu..." which had cost TRS dearly in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

"Yes, Sanjay and BJP will work for protecting the Hindu dharma and Hindu society, as we are 80 per cent of the population. If attacks on Hindus don’t stop, we will hold a massive public meeting in Bhainsa as well," he warned.

TRS broke promises: Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, the chief guest, said the TRS has failed to fulfil its election promises of providing stipend of Rs 3,016 per month to unemployed youth, 2 BHK houses and three acres of land to Dalits.