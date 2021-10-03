TRS, AIMIM and Congress have an agreement: BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to IT Minister KT Rama Rao referring to him as the brand ambassador for TRS' glorious rule, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said he was instead the ambassador for people who had suffered under the TRS rule.

Speaking at a public meeting in Husnabad where the first phase of his padayatra concluded on Saturday, Sanjay invited four women on stage, saying they were suffering in different ways due to government's inaction, and said he was the brand ambassador for people like them.

Observing that Congress was holding meetings on the same days as BJP, he said that there was a mutual understanding between TRS, AIMIM and Congress to prevent the saffron party from gaining ground in the State.

Calling his party's struggle the last one in the bloody history of the freedom for Telangana, he declared that BJP would hoist the saffron flag on Golconda after the 2023 elections.

Smriti hails PM Modi's work

Listing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's achievements, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said Modi had sanctioned the Ramagundam Fertilisers Plant to benefit the farmers.

She further said the Prime Minister had arranged free ration to 80 crore people in India for 14 months, procured cotton worth Rs 17,000 crore from Telangana alone, set aside Rs 1 lakh crore for Kisan Samman Nidhi, issued 22 crore soil health cards, ensured distribution of property cards to Dalits under Swamitva Yojna and given Rs 15,000 crore to 1.14 lakh people from marginalised communities under the Standup India programme.

My 18 years can't be erased: Eatala Rajender

BJP leader Eatala Rajender, likely to be the BJP's candidate for the bypoll, claimed that the impression he had left in the hearts of people of Huzurabad for 18 years couldn’t be erased by KCR or even ‘Jejamma’ (family deity). He said that intelligence reports obtained by the CM showed that 70 per cent of the people supported the BJP.

I'LL QUIT POLITICS IF TRS WINS FAIR & SQUARE: EATALA RAJENDER

KARIMNAGAR: Former health minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender said that he would quit politics if Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his party won the Huzurabad byelection fair and square, without using money and power. "But if the BJP wins, the Chief Minister should have the self respect to resign from his post," Rajender said