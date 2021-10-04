STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahead of HZB byelection, Mallanna’s aide joins TRS

In the meantime, the pink party leadership is certain that Bhoomaiah’s arrival would help it in the forthcoming byelection as he has good connection with the people of Huzurabad and Jammikunta.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Retired Circle Inspector Dasari Bhoomaiah, who was a follower of C Naveen Kumar alias Teenmar Mallanna, joined the TRS party in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao, in Huzurabad on Sunday. Before joining Teenmar Mallanna’s team, Bhoomaiah had also worked for the Congress party and was a follower of former MP Ponnam Prabhakar. Soon after Mallanna’s arrest, Bhoomaiah started distancing himself from the former as speculations were rife that Mallanna was planning to join the saffron fold.In the meantime, the pink party leadership is certain that Bhoomaiah’s arrival would help it in the forthcoming byelection as he has good connection with the people of Huzurabad and Jammikunta.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhoomaiah said that he was shocked when former minister Eatala Rajender joined the BJP. “Their ideologies are so different that it can’t go hand-in-hand after a particular point. We should never forget that the unemployment rate is on the rise due to the BJP’s policies,” he said and requested the people of Huzurabad to cast their votes for pink party candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav.

