STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bandi sets ball rolling for high-octane HZB campaign

Sanjay Kumar, accompanied by the saffron party candidate  Eatala Rajender and Huzurabad election in-charge AP Jithender Reddy, blew a conch to symbolise the launch of the campaign.

Published: 04th October 2021 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar blows a conch to symbolically launch the party’s election campaign, at Huzurabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: After the high-octane public meeting in Husnabad in the neighbouring Siddipet district on Saturday marking the end of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra, the party on Sunday kick-started its campaign for the bypoll in Huzurabad with all guns blazing, and trained those guns at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Sanjay Kumar, accompanied by the saffron party candidate  Eatala Rajender and Huzurabad election in-charge AP Jithender Reddy, blew a conch to symbolise the launch of the campaign.Addressing party activists, Sanjay Kumar asked them to ensure that the TRS nominee does not even get his security deposit back in the bypoll. “The Huzurabad bypoll is a battle between currency notes and the lotus flower. If TRS leaders approach you, take whatever money they offer you but vote for BJP on the day of polling,” he exhorted the voters.

He said the Chief Minister had done nothing for Telangana. “In fact, he went on a Deeksha during the heady days of Telangana movement because he was afraid of the students of Osmania University, and not out of commitment for Telangana,” he said. 

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, after launching the party’s campaign for the Huzurabad bypoll, questioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao whether the latter was ready to resign in the event of the TRS losing the byelection. The Chief Minister should respond to my challenge, he added.

He asked the party workers to meet each and every voter individually and win him or her to the BJP’s side. “The activists should explain to them what the Centre has been doing for their welfare,” the BJP leader said. 

Sanjay Kumar alleged that TRS had submitted letters to the Election Commission of India requesting them to defer the byelection. Even then, the BJP was now in the vanguard in the electoral battlefield and was poised to win, he said. 

“The voters will give their verdict in favour of the BJP. The very fact that Finance Minister T Harish Rao has been made in-charge of the TRS campaign for Huzurabad showed that the TRS is losing. If its prospects of winning were bright, the Chief Minister would have made his son and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao as its in-charge,” Sanjay Kumar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp