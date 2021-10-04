Bandi sets ball rolling for high-octane HZB campaign

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: After the high-octane public meeting in Husnabad in the neighbouring Siddipet district on Saturday marking the end of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra, the party on Sunday kick-started its campaign for the bypoll in Huzurabad with all guns blazing, and trained those guns at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Sanjay Kumar, accompanied by the saffron party candidate Eatala Rajender and Huzurabad election in-charge AP Jithender Reddy, blew a conch to symbolise the launch of the campaign.Addressing party activists, Sanjay Kumar asked them to ensure that the TRS nominee does not even get his security deposit back in the bypoll. “The Huzurabad bypoll is a battle between currency notes and the lotus flower. If TRS leaders approach you, take whatever money they offer you but vote for BJP on the day of polling,” he exhorted the voters.

He said the Chief Minister had done nothing for Telangana. “In fact, he went on a Deeksha during the heady days of Telangana movement because he was afraid of the students of Osmania University, and not out of commitment for Telangana,” he said.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, after launching the party’s campaign for the Huzurabad bypoll, questioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao whether the latter was ready to resign in the event of the TRS losing the byelection. The Chief Minister should respond to my challenge, he added.

He asked the party workers to meet each and every voter individually and win him or her to the BJP’s side. “The activists should explain to them what the Centre has been doing for their welfare,” the BJP leader said.

Sanjay Kumar alleged that TRS had submitted letters to the Election Commission of India requesting them to defer the byelection. Even then, the BJP was now in the vanguard in the electoral battlefield and was poised to win, he said.

“The voters will give their verdict in favour of the BJP. The very fact that Finance Minister T Harish Rao has been made in-charge of the TRS campaign for Huzurabad showed that the TRS is losing. If its prospects of winning were bright, the Chief Minister would have made his son and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao as its in-charge,” Sanjay Kumar said.