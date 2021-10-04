STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Block-chain symposium   & hackathon on Oct 21

Published: 04th October 2021 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 10:49 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The emerging technologies wing of ITE&C Department, in partnership with DLT Labs, will host Un-Block 4.0, a virtual block-chain symposium, on October 21, and launch HackDLT, an extensive two-week block-chain hackathon, on the same day.

The Un-Block 4.0 symposium intends to provide participants and delegates a broad spectrum knowledge through presentations and pointed insights about various industries through case studies, the vision and insights of which leaders of this technology will share at the symposium.

According to Jay Singh, co-founder and CIO of DLT Labs said, “Un-Block 4.0 is a perfect platform for unveiling the power of block-chain by presenting various industrial-grade applications that are solution-centric, which will prove to be beneficial to both private and public sectors. HackDLT is built on the concept of ‘Any Body Can Develop’ and this will spark and guide block-chain enthusiasts in developing applications using block-chain technology on their plug and play tech-enabler platform.”The hackathon can be accessed at https://unblock.dltlabs.com/ 

