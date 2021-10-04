STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

CM KCR is like a 'husband' to pregnant women who availed kit scheme: TRS MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah

Enraged by his analogy, a group of women burnt his effigy at Raghunathpally village in Jangaon district.

Published: 04th October 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MLA from Station Ghanpur Thatikonda Rajaiah

TRS MLA from Station Ghanpur Thatikonda Rajaiah (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Former Deputy Chief Minister and Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah landed in a controversy on Saturday after he stated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was like a 'husband' to pregnant women who availed the KCR Kit scheme.

Speaking at an event organised for the distribution of Bathukamma sarees at Lingala Ghanpur mandal, he said, "The Chief Minister is providing everything to pregnant women and their newborns, just as their husbands would do. The KCR Kit consists of a saree, a small mattress for babies, soap, talcum powder, diapers, two pairs of clothing, oil and a mosquito net. Women are very happy with the scheme. Not even their own husbands, parents or in-laws give them so much facilities."

He went on to say that the Chief Minister had "taken up a husband’s role and was making pregnant women happy". 

Rajaiah's comments soon went viral on social media, drawing criticism from all quarters. Enraged by his analogy, a group of women burnt his effigy at Raghunathpally village in Jangaon district. Many of his followers also found fault with his comments. The New Indian Express contacted him, but he was not available for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thatikonda Rajaiah K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR pregnant women KCR Kit scheme
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp