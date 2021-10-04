CM KCR is like a 'husband' to pregnant women who availed kit scheme: TRS MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Former Deputy Chief Minister and Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah landed in a controversy on Saturday after he stated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was like a 'husband' to pregnant women who availed the KCR Kit scheme.

Speaking at an event organised for the distribution of Bathukamma sarees at Lingala Ghanpur mandal, he said, "The Chief Minister is providing everything to pregnant women and their newborns, just as their husbands would do. The KCR Kit consists of a saree, a small mattress for babies, soap, talcum powder, diapers, two pairs of clothing, oil and a mosquito net. Women are very happy with the scheme. Not even their own husbands, parents or in-laws give them so much facilities."

He went on to say that the Chief Minister had "taken up a husband’s role and was making pregnant women happy".

Rajaiah's comments soon went viral on social media, drawing criticism from all quarters. Enraged by his analogy, a group of women burnt his effigy at Raghunathpally village in Jangaon district. Many of his followers also found fault with his comments. The New Indian Express contacted him, but he was not available for comment.