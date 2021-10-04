Five months on, new model vegetable market in Warangal yet to become operational

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: Though it has been five months since MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the model vegetable market in Warangal city, the authorities concerned have not thrown open the complex to vendors yet and as a result they are forced to set up makeshift stalls by the roadside.

It may be recalled that the market complex was inaugurated by the TRS working president just before the GWMC election as part of the party's efforts to woo voters.

The decision to construct a new market, at an estimated cost of Rs 6.30 crore, was taken to ease traffic in public places, since most vegetable vendors used to set up stalls by the roadside causing major traffic congestions during peak hours.

However, the situation is still the same in Warangal since the market has not come alive yet. The vendors have now come forward demanding that the authorities concerned allot them stalls in the new building immediately.

One of the biggest and busiest business centres in the city, the old Warangal vegetable market used to attract vendors from all across the erstwhile district. According to sources, as many as 82 vendors, apart from wholesale dealers, had stalls in the market.

When the government decided to construct a new complex, the existing market building was at least 20-years-old and in a dilapidated condition, posing a threat to the lives of the traders. However, as the authorities are yet to allot shops, these vendors are forced to run their stalls either in the old building itself or in front of the new building.

When contacted, Enumamula market secretary BV Rahul admitted that the vendors have not been allotted new shops yet. "The allotment process got delayed because the new market committee took charge only recently. The process will begin soon and we will allot shops to at least 132 vendors," he added.

Meanwhile, A Srinivas, a vendor who has been selling vegetables at the market for over a decade, alleged that the TRS leaders were trying to allot shops to ineligible persons. "Even the market committee representatives are working hand in glove with TRS leaders. The delay in commencing the allotment process is a clear evidence to this," he added.