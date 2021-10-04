STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Five months on, new model vegetable market in Warangal yet to become operational

It may be recalled that the market complex was inaugurated by the TRS working president just before the GWMC election as part of the party's efforts to woo voters.

Published: 04th October 2021 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Vegetable vendors set up stalls by the roadside in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation limits

Vegetable vendors set up stalls by the roadside in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo| EPS)

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: Though it has been five months since MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the model vegetable market in Warangal city, the authorities concerned have not thrown open the complex to vendors yet and as a result they are forced to set up makeshift stalls by the roadside.

It may be recalled that the market complex was inaugurated by the TRS working president just before the GWMC election as part of the party's efforts to woo voters.

The decision to construct a new market, at an estimated cost of Rs 6.30 crore, was taken to ease traffic in public places, since most vegetable vendors used to set up stalls by the roadside causing major traffic congestions during peak hours.

However, the situation is still the same in Warangal since the market has not come alive yet. The vendors have now come forward demanding that the authorities concerned allot them stalls in the new building immediately.

One of the biggest and busiest business centres in the city, the old Warangal vegetable market used to attract vendors from all across the erstwhile district. According to sources, as many as 82 vendors, apart from wholesale dealers, had stalls in the market.

When the government decided to construct a new complex, the existing market building was at least 20-years-old and in a dilapidated condition, posing a threat to the lives of the traders. However, as the authorities are yet to allot shops, these vendors are forced to run their stalls either in the old building itself or in front of the new building.

When contacted, Enumamula market secretary BV Rahul admitted that the vendors have not been allotted new shops yet. "The allotment process got delayed because the new market committee took charge only recently. The process will begin soon and we will allot shops to at least 132 vendors," he added.

Meanwhile, A Srinivas, a vendor who has been selling vegetables at the market for over a decade, alleged that the TRS leaders were trying to allot shops to ineligible persons. "Even the market committee representatives are working hand in glove with TRS leaders. The delay in commencing the allotment process is a clear evidence to this," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Warangal Warangal market Model market Vegetable market
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp