Telangana Congress chief chief A Revanth Reddy pays visit to injured party workers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy along with other party leaders paid a visit to the injured activists who are undergoing treatment and hit out at the police for the way they treated Congress workers on the first day of the 'Vidyarthi Nirudyoga Jung Siren' campaign.

A day after he was placed under house arrest, Revanth paid respects to Srikanth Chary on Sunday and called upon the party’s youth to get inspired by this martyr from Telangana. Speaking on the occasion, Revanth said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has no concern for any of those who fought for Telangana and the issues on which the Statehood was achieved, is undermining the democratic values by using the force of the State.