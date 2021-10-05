'Gun that gathered rust': TRS working president KT Rama Rao takes dig at Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a dig at the Congress, TRS working president KT Rama Rao likened the grand old party to a gun that gathered rust. "The Congress' current situation is similar to that of a kukkalu chimpina vistari. Its strength is steadily decreasing," Rama Rao said.

He then said that BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's padayatra should have been named 'Ajeerti Yatra' (taken up due to indigestion).

He was addressing a gathering after welcoming new workers and leaders belonging to Nalgonda and Rangareddy districts into the pink party, at Telangana Bhavan here on Monday. Stating that Telangana has been making strides under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the pink party second-in-command pooh-poohed the Congress party's Jung Siren.

Lambasting the grand old party for garlanding the statue of Srikanth Chary, Rama Rao said: "While Srikanth Chary was ready to give his life for the cause of a separate Telangana, Revanth Reddy was roaming around carrying a gun, attacking Telangana agitators. He was the first traitor in the history of Telangana."