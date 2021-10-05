STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

'Gun that gathered rust': TRS working president KT Rama Rao takes dig at Congress

TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's padayatra should have been named 'Ajeerti Yatra' (taken up due to indigestion).

Published: 05th October 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a dig at the Congress, TRS working president KT Rama Rao likened the grand old party to a gun that gathered rust. "The Congress' current situation is similar to that of a kukkalu chimpina vistari. Its strength is steadily decreasing," Rama Rao said.

He then said that BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's padayatra should have been named 'Ajeerti Yatra' (taken up due to indigestion).

He was addressing a gathering after welcoming new workers and leaders belonging to Nalgonda and Rangareddy districts into the pink party, at Telangana Bhavan here on Monday. Stating that Telangana has been making strides under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the pink party second-in-command pooh-poohed the Congress party's Jung Siren. 

Lambasting the grand old party for garlanding the statue of Srikanth Chary, Rama Rao said: "While Srikanth Chary was ready to give his life for the cause of a separate Telangana, Revanth Reddy was roaming around carrying a gun, attacking Telangana agitators. He was the first traitor in the history of Telangana."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Congress BJP
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp