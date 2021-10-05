STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NGT reserves order in Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme contempt case

The entire case has been in the court ever since a social activist from Narayanpet alleged that the works taken up by Andhra Pradesh government at the RLIS site were in contempt of the court.

Published: 05th October 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project.

Representational Image of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The hearing of arguments in the contempt of court case around the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) at the National Green Tribunal ended on Monday. The NGT reserved its judgement on the matter and stated that interim orders will be passed later in the week.

The bench including Justice Ramakrishna and Dr K Satyagopal indicated that they would issue guidelines on the action to be taken, if the court judgement was not enforced. The entire case has been in the court ever since a social activist from Narayanpet alleged that the works taken up by Andhra Pradesh government at the RLIS site were in contempt of the court.

However, Andhra Pradesh has stated that the works taken up at the site were not in violation of the NGT order, but to only prepare a Detailed Project Report. Meanwhile, in another development, the Andhra Pradesh government has put a petition at NGT stating that Telangana is building Palamuru-Rangareddy Dindi Project without permission. This project was to provide water to the rainshadow areas of Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda.

