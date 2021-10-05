Sudden showers bring relief from sultry conditions in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Providing relief to people from the humid weather, various parts of Telangana received light to moderate rains on Monday. As of 8 pm, Kukatpally recorded the highest rainfall of 47 mm, followed by Doultabad (44 mm) in Vikarabad and Raikal in Jagtial (43 mm). Many parts of Hyderabad witnessed light rainfall in the evening.

However, earlier in the day, people experienced humid weather conditions with temperatures going above normal in many districts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Khammam registered the highest temperature of 34.2 degree Celsius on Monday, which was 2.3 degree Celsius above normal.

Except Mahbubnagar, all districts witnessed temperatures above normal, which made people feel sultry and humid. Weather conditions turned a bit harsh with mercury levels soaring up to around 40 degree Celsius, even though they were supposed to be less than 35 degree Celsius.

Prevailing weather conditions were attributed mainly to low-level easterlies/north-easterlies over the State. Another reason behind the rise in temperatures these days was the lack of cloud formation. Conditions continue to remain favourable for the withdrawal of Southwest monsoon from some parts of Northwest India, said the IMD.

In the last 24 hours, while the highest temperature of 38.1 degree Celsius was recorded at Laxmidevipalli in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, the lowest of 20.7 degree Celsius was reported at Amarabad in Nagarkurnool. In Hyderabad, cloudy sky and light rains are likely. Surface winds are likely to be easterlies.