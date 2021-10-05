Telangana asks Krishna River Management Board to stop Jiledubanda reservoir works in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana irrigation officials, on Monday, urged the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to restrain Andhra Pradesh government from constructing the Jiledubanda reservoir, proposed to store 2.41 tmcft and to irrigate 23,000 acres in Dharmavaram segment in Anantapur.

In a letter to the KRMB, TS Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar said that the Andhra Pradesh government had invited tenders for the construction of reservoir. "We have already addressed to KRMB stating that the AP government has accorded administrative approval for taking up several new schemes/projects," he said.

"Formation of Jiledubanda reservoir is one of the new schemes, worth Rs 680 crore. All the diversions by AP will certainly affect the needs of Krishna basin areas of Telangana, including Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects and these new schemes of AP would further worsen the situation," Muralidhar said in the letter.