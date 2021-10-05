Telangana bypoll: Congress candidate choice offends senior leaders and aspirants

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The AICC's decision to field NSUI State president Balmoor Venkat as the Congress party’s candidate for the upcoming Huzurabad bypoll has not gone down well with senior leaders and other ticket aspirants.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Congress leader Pyata Ramesh said that several leaders in the segment had been working for the party for years, and that it was unfair that the ticket was given to a new face. "It is hard for a few senior leaders to digest the party’s decision," he added.

"Venkat belongs to the Velama community, but the TRS and the BJP have fielded BC candidates. This will not work in the party’s favour," a senior said.

It may be recalled that the party had announced that anyone could apply for the Huzurabad ticket by paying Rs 5,000 as a non-refundable deposit. Nearly 25 party leaders and workers, who were interested in the prospect, were left disappointed by the AICC's decision.

REVANTH SEEKS CBI PROBE INTO HMDA PORTAL HACK

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy demanded that a CBI inquiry be launched into the alleged hacking of the HMDA website. In a tweet, he demanded that the Union Home Ministry order the CBI probe immediately, claiming that there was a huge scam involved in the Kokapet land auction.

"In the light of my recent complaint to the CBI about the scam, it seems suspicious that the HMDA website was hacked. It points to an insider job. The Congress demands a CBI investigation," he said.

Congress cadre, ryots stage protest at KLIS site

JAGTIAL: Congress party workers and farmers staged a protest at a pumphouse of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) on the outskirts of Velugatoor mandal on Monday. DCC president Adluri Laxman Kumar demanded that the State government give a compensation of Rs 20 lakh per acre to those farmers whose lands were acquired for the project. Later, a rasta roko was staged on the highway passing through the mandal.

HZB witnessing devpt after 10 yrs: Gangula

KARIMNAGAR: Launching a scathing attack on BJP leader Eatala Rajender, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar stated that Huzurabad Assembly constituency has finally started witnessing development after a gap of over 10 years. "While the BJP is ignoring the people who voted it to power, the TRS is focused on implementing various schemes for the welfare of the citizens," he said