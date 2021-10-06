STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Contempt case: HC grants relief to former Asifabad SP 

In the same case, the District Collector and two other revenue officials were also granted relief by the court.

Published: 06th October 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Telangana High Court bench granted relief to former Kumrambheem-Asifabad Superintendent of Police V Satyanarayana (now Commissioner of Police of Karimnagar) and the SHO of Koutala police station B Narasimlu, who were suspended and awarded two months of jail in a contempt case.

The bench comprising Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy and Justice T Vinod Kumar was hearing the contempt of court appeal filed by the two police officials on Tuesday. A single judge had earlier convicted them in a contempt case filed by Routhu Saidabai and Renubai of SC Colony in Chitala Manepalle, alleging that they had aided Revenue Department officials in forcibly taking away the two women’s lands without any compensation.

In the same case, the District Collector and two other revenue officials were also granted relief by the court. While delivering judgment, Justice Rajasekhar Reddy told Advocate General BS Prasad said that their imprisonment was suspended due to vacations. “We, however, take serious view of contempt of court cases,” the judge said.

