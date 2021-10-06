STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Don’t register multiple FIRs for same crime: HC

Court lays down the marker with detailed instructions while hearing a writ petition filed by Teenmar Mallanna’s wife

Published: 06th October 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, while hearing a writ petition filed by K Mathamma, wife of Chintapandu Naveen Kumar, better known as Teenmar Mallanna, directed the State’s DGP to refrain from registration of multiple crimes over the same allegations. 

If there is more than one crime pending against the husband of the petitioner in respect of the very same allegation arising out of the same cause of action, respondent police shall conduct investigation in one crime and treat the other crimes as statements under Section 162 of the CrPC, said Justice K Lakshman, who was hearing the writ petition.

The DGP was further directed to consider the allegations made against Kumar in all 35 crimes pending against him, and if there was any registration of multiple crimes in respect of the same allegations arising out of the same cause of action, he shall give necessary instructions to the concerned investigating officers to close such crimes, to treat the same as statements. The concerned investigating officer shall strictly follow the procedure laid down under Section 41A of the CrPC, and also the guidelines issued by the Apex Court from time to time, failing which it amounts to contempt of court and they are liable for punishment, the court said.

The court added that the respondent police were further directed not to resort to any vindictive attitude towards the accused (Kumar). They were further directed not to harass the petitioner and her husband in any manner under the guise of investigation in any of the crimes that are pending against him. However, the petitioner and her husband shall cooperate with the respondent police by submitting necessary information in concluding the investigation. Liberty is also granted to the husband of the petitioner to move regular/anticipatory bail applications before the concerned Magistrates and also to file applications to recall non bailable/bailable warrants, if any, pending against him on receipt of information from the respondent police. 

The DGP shall issue necessary instructions to all SHOs to utilise the latest technology/apps while registering the crimes and while conducting investigation against the husband of the petitioner or any other accused, said the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
multiple FIRs Telangana High Court Teenmar Mallanna
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp