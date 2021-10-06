Don’t register multiple FIRs for same crime: HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, while hearing a writ petition filed by K Mathamma, wife of Chintapandu Naveen Kumar, better known as Teenmar Mallanna, directed the State’s DGP to refrain from registration of multiple crimes over the same allegations.

If there is more than one crime pending against the husband of the petitioner in respect of the very same allegation arising out of the same cause of action, respondent police shall conduct investigation in one crime and treat the other crimes as statements under Section 162 of the CrPC, said Justice K Lakshman, who was hearing the writ petition.

The DGP was further directed to consider the allegations made against Kumar in all 35 crimes pending against him, and if there was any registration of multiple crimes in respect of the same allegations arising out of the same cause of action, he shall give necessary instructions to the concerned investigating officers to close such crimes, to treat the same as statements. The concerned investigating officer shall strictly follow the procedure laid down under Section 41A of the CrPC, and also the guidelines issued by the Apex Court from time to time, failing which it amounts to contempt of court and they are liable for punishment, the court said.

The court added that the respondent police were further directed not to resort to any vindictive attitude towards the accused (Kumar). They were further directed not to harass the petitioner and her husband in any manner under the guise of investigation in any of the crimes that are pending against him. However, the petitioner and her husband shall cooperate with the respondent police by submitting necessary information in concluding the investigation. Liberty is also granted to the husband of the petitioner to move regular/anticipatory bail applications before the concerned Magistrates and also to file applications to recall non bailable/bailable warrants, if any, pending against him on receipt of information from the respondent police.

The DGP shall issue necessary instructions to all SHOs to utilise the latest technology/apps while registering the crimes and while conducting investigation against the husband of the petitioner or any other accused, said the court.