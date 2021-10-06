Fired NREGS staff to file nominations

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Field assistants under the NREGS has decided to file mass nominations for the Huzurabad Assembly byelection over the next three days. About 7,500 field assistants were dismissed by the State government the previous year.

It may be recalled that earlier, they had tried to file mass nominations in one go, but the police had prevented them from doing so, citing Covid guidelines. To avoid such objections, they are planning to file nominations over the course of the next three days. They are drawing inspiration from the Nizamabad turmeric farmers, who had filed mass nominations in the previous Parliamentary polls.