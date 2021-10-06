Man slits wife’s throat, arrested

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A man allegedly slit his wife’s throat with a knife at Solipuram village on Monday night. The accused, who is currently in police custody, has been identified as Dandem Naveen. The victim, Jyothi, sustained a deep cut on her neck and is undergoing treatment at the Government Area Hospital in Jangaon town.

Narmetta Circle Inspector (CI) M Karunakar said recently, Naveen had stopped working and the burden of sustaining the family fell on Jyothi. Both of them were daily wage labourers. After returning from work on Monday night, Jyothi asked her husband to resume working. Insulted by her request, he picked up a fight with her and began beating her up. Later that night, after Jyothi went to sleep, Naveen slit her throat as she was in deep sleep.