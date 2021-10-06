STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Man slits wife’s throat, arrested

A man allegedly slit his wife’s throat with a knife at Solipuram village on Monday night.

Published: 06th October 2021 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A man allegedly slit his wife’s throat with a knife at Solipuram village on Monday night. The accused, who is currently in police custody, has been identified as Dandem Naveen. The victim, Jyothi, sustained a deep cut on her neck and is undergoing treatment at the Government Area Hospital in Jangaon town.

Narmetta Circle Inspector (CI) M Karunakar said recently, Naveen had stopped working and the burden of sustaining the family fell on Jyothi. Both of them were daily wage labourers. After returning from work on Monday night, Jyothi asked her husband to resume working. Insulted by her request, he picked up a fight with her and began beating her up. Later that night, after Jyothi went to sleep, Naveen slit her throat as she was in deep sleep.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp