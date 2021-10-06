Motkupalli as Dalit Bandhu chairman?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu on Tuesday called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the latter’s chamber in the Assembly. Narasimhulu resigned from BJP in July alleging that the BJP leadership had failed to accord him due recognition in the party.

Since his resignation, Narasimhulu was in touch with the TRS leaders. He also attended the review meetings conducted by the Chief Minister on Dalit Bandhu. The rumour mills have it that the government may appoint Narasimhulu as chairman of the scheme. He is also likely to join TRS soon, after which Rao may appoint him to the post.