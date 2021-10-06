STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Motkupalli as Dalit Bandhu chairman?

The rumour mills have it that the government may appoint Narasimhulu as chairman of the scheme.

Published: 06th October 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Motkupalli Narasimhulu

Motkupalli Narasimhulu (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu on Tuesday called on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the latter’s chamber in the Assembly. Narasimhulu resigned from BJP in July alleging that the BJP leadership had failed to accord him due recognition in the party. 

Since his resignation, Narasimhulu was in touch with the TRS leaders. He also attended the review meetings conducted by the Chief Minister on Dalit Bandhu. The rumour mills have it that the government may appoint Narasimhulu as chairman of the scheme. He is also likely to join TRS soon, after which Rao may appoint him to the post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Motkupalli Narasimhulu K Chandrasekhar Rao TRS Dalit Bandhu
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp