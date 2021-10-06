Next month crucial for hospitals treating dengue: Doc

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With rainfall likely in the State for a month more, senior paediatrician from the city Dr M Karuna held a press meet urging the government to appoint a vigilance team to arrest the spread of dengue and upgrade infrastructure in hospitals which are crumbling under the weight of the diseases.

The doctor stated that cases this year were leading to several unreported deaths and hospitalisations, which will bleed into the month of October as well.“A protocol-based discussion on dengue is needed. More crucially, this is needed in the form of training of doctors in the peripheries to enable them to carry out proper treatments. For instance, if there is a heart involvement in dengue, the amount of fluids given must not be very high and if this is not followed well, it could be fatal,” she added.