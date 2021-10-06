STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Next month crucial for hospitals treating dengue: Doc

The doctor stated that cases this year were leading to several unreported deaths and hospitalisations, which will bleed into the month of October as well.

Published: 06th October 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With rainfall likely in the State for a month more, senior paediatrician from the city Dr M Karuna held a press meet urging the government to appoint a vigilance team to arrest the spread of dengue and upgrade infrastructure in hospitals which are crumbling under the weight of the diseases.

The doctor stated that cases this year were leading to several unreported deaths and hospitalisations, which will bleed into the month of October as well.“A protocol-based discussion on dengue is needed. More crucially, this is needed in the form of training of doctors in the peripheries to enable them to carry out proper treatments. For instance, if there is a heart involvement in dengue, the amount of fluids given must not be very high and if this is not followed well, it could be fatal,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr M Karuna paediatrician dengue
India Matters
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Modi@20: New India’s Destiny Maker
This photograph illustration shows the logo of Pandora Papers. (Photo | AFP)
Get our money back! Swift action needed on the Pandora Papers
Illustration: Amit Bandre
10 students per class in lower primary sections in Kerala schools
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Registration renewal of old cars to cost a bomb from 2022 April

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp