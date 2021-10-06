STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One dead, 11 injured as RTC bus, car ram into each other in Telangana

The RTC bus, belonging to Parakala depot, was on its way to Hanmakonda from Bellampalli at the time of the accident. It had 16 commuters on board. 

accident

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: In a tragic incident, one person died and 11 others sustained injuries after a TSRTC bus collided with a car that was coming from the opposite direction at Gandigutta on Manthani-Kataram road in Peddapalli district, at around 7.30 am on Wednesday.

Due to the impact of the accident, both the vehicles fell into a medium-sized gorge nearby. The deceased person has been identified as Thati Vinith, the driver of the car. The injured persons include those travelling in the bus and its driver and conductor.

Noticing the mishap, the locals contacted the police, who rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. According to police, the RTC bus (AP-36-Z-0161) belonging to Parakal depot was proceeding towards Hanamkonda from Bellampalli in Mancherial district.

Reportedly, both vehicles were moving at a high speed when the incident happened. Though the drivers tried their best to avert the accident, they didn’t get enough time to regain control over the wheels. 

According to sources, Vinith died on the spot. Soon after receiving information regarding the mishap, Manthani police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to a hospital for treatment. Though three persons were critical, their condition improved by the evening.

Peddapalli DCP P Ravinder monitored the rescue operations. Both the vehicles were pulled out from the gorge using cranes.

