RTC to ply 4,035 spl buses for Dasara

In view of the Dasara festival, the RTC will be running 4,035 special buses between October 8 and 15 to various destinations in Telangana, AP and other States.

By Express News Service

To facilitate smoother operations and for the convenience of the general public, four communication cells are also being established at Rathifile (Ph No 9959226154), Koti (9959226160), MGBS (9959226257) and Jubilee Bus Station (9959226246) in the city. There is also a special package for more than 30 members if they are going to the same place. RTC officials said the corporation will operate 3,084 buses within Telangana and 951 buses towards AP. 

“TSRTC provided reservation facility for 137 buses to the destinations in AP and 109 buses to destinations in Telangana. There are many seats vacant in all these buses. Passengers are requested to reserve their seats as all these seats are available for the normal fare. Advance reservation of seats can be booked on www.tsrtconline.in.,” an official said.

