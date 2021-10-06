STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SCCL staffers to get 29% share in profits

The CM reiterated that his government was committed to the welfare of Singareni workers.

Published: 06th October 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TS Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced 29 per cent share in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) profits to its employees. This is one per cent higher than last year’s share. At a review, Rao  directed the Singareni Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar that the employees’ share in profits should be disbursed before the Dasara festival.

The CM reiterated that his government was committed to the welfare of Singareni workers. He said there was a need to expand the activities of SCCL for the sake of the workers’ future. The SCCL should expand its activities to limestone mining, sand quarrying, iron ore mining. Singareni stood first in coal mining and power generation, he said. Corporate companies were engaging retired SCCL employees for mining of several minerals. So why shouldn’t Singareni take up such activities, the CM asked. 

He lamented that even profit-making PSUs were being privatised by the Centre. Rao directed officials to give a report on what measures should be taken up for retired employees, as their pension was below Rs 2,000 per month. Minister Koppula Eshwar, Telangana Boggugani Karmika Sangham State president 
B Venkatrao were present.

