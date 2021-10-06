Teachers urge government to expedite recruitment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several teachers’ unions have urged the State government to expedite the recruitment and transfer of teachers in the State. On the occasion of International Teacher’s Day, President of the State Teachers union, Sadanandam Gowda asked for speedy teacher promotions and transfers to take up the recruitment of teachers in the wake of the significant increase in the number of students in public schools this academic year.

Remedial classes should be conducted specifically to teach students as in-school teaching has been lost for almost two academic years in the corona background, opined the experts. They also asked to implement the ‘Education Restoration Plan for 2021’ by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the World Bank.