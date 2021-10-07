Apollo launches network for critical care

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Apollo Group of Hospitals launched the Apollo Centre for Excellence in Critical Care (ACECC), which will help establish a common standard of practice in all the critical care units across the group of hospitals.

According to officials from the hospital, over 25 per cent of beds would be dedicated for critical and emergency cases and the hospital will deploy digital tech and tele-medicine to create a network of e-ICUs to ensure knowledge transfer, not just amongst Apollo Hospitals but also other hospitals in India and abroad.

Speaking about this new initiative towards management of critical cases, Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “Critical illness leads to millions of deaths each year. However, critical care faces challenges due to factors such as lack of prioritisation, coordination, timely identification and availability of life-saving treatments.”

Critical care will be delivered by critical care specialists, also known as intensivists, who will be trained to manage the broad range of conditions that are commonly found in critically-ill patients.

Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “Studies have indicated that India has just 2.3 critical care beds per 1 lakh population as against 10 to 11 beds per 1 lakh population in developed countries.”