STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Apollo launches network for critical care

Critical care will be delivered by critical care specialists, also known as intensivists,who will be trained to manage the broad range of conditions that are commonly found in critically-ill patients.

Published: 07th October 2021 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Apollo Group of Hospitals launched the Apollo Centre for Excellence in Critical Care (ACECC), which will help establish a common standard of practice in all the critical care units across the group of hospitals.

According to officials from the hospital, over 25 per cent of beds would be dedicated for critical and emergency cases and the hospital will deploy digital tech and tele-medicine to create a network of e-ICUs to ensure knowledge transfer, not just amongst Apollo Hospitals but also other hospitals in India and abroad.

Speaking about this new initiative towards management of critical cases, Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “Critical illness leads to millions of deaths each year. However, critical care faces challenges due to factors such as lack of prioritisation, coordination, timely identification and availability of life-saving treatments.”

Critical care will be delivered by critical care specialists, also known as intensivists, who will be trained to manage the broad range of conditions that are commonly found in critically-ill patients.  

Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “Studies have indicated that India has just 2.3 critical care beds per 1 lakh population as against 10 to 11 beds per 1 lakh population in developed countries.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp