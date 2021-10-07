Bathukamma festival: Telangana becomes fresh as a daisy on Day-1

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/ ADILABAD/ KARIMNAGAR: Hundreds of women dressed up in colourful attire and carrying flowers thronged the streets and temples of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet tri-cities to offer prayers on the first day of Bathukamma festival on Wednesday.

A festive atmosphere prevailed across the tri-cities as people came together in large numbers to take part in the celebrations. Though most shops remained shut through out the day, the streets of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet were abuzz with flower vendors. Women began making a beeline to these makeshift shops in the wee hours of Wednesday itself.

A floral festival celebrated predominantly in Telangana and some parts of Andhra Pradesh, Bathukamma is celebrated for nine days starting Mahalaya Amavasya till Durgashtami. During this time, the demand for flowers such as celosia, cassia, marigold, chrysanthemum, and luffa will skyrocket.

Marking the beginning of the nine-day festival, women in their colourful and traditional attire flocked to the streets of the tri-cities with thalis containing beautifully arranged flowers and incense sticks.Meanwhile, the police officials made elaborate security arrangements for the Bathukamma festival. Vehicular movement was suspended on several major roads to make way for the processions.

Vehicles were not allowed to ply on roads leading to the historic Padmakshi, Thousand Pillar and Bhadrakali temples as well.In the meantime, the authorities have also decked up the Basara temple in Nirmal district for the Navaratri celebrations.

Thousands of devotees are expected to visit the temple this time, since they were not able to take part in the celebrations last year due to the pandemic situation.

Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple all set for Navaratri

All arrangements are in place at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada for the Navaratri celebrations scheduled to be held from Thursday onwards. Temple authorities announced the schedule for the celebrations via a press release here on Wednesday.

Apart from Sri Rama Navami, the temple celebrates two major annual events - Mahashivaratri and Devi Navaratri. The temple's main deities are Lord Shiva, locally called Rajarajeshwara Swamy aka Rajanna and Goddess Raja Rajeshwari Devi.

Temple authorities have not put any restrictions on the number of devotees to enter into the temple. In the recent past, they have also allowed devotees to enter the sanctum sanctorum. Many precautionary measures were gradually set aside, though every ritual is supposed to be celebrated as per Covid guidelines.

Navaratri poojas are scheduled for nine days from October 7 to 15. On October 14, the Teppotsavam ritual is held in the sacred lake. On the last day of the festival, Vijayadashami, processions of Goddess Raja Rajeshwarai Devi and Lord Shiva will be conducted in the temple town. Shani Pooja will also be conducted under Covid guidelines, temple authorities said.