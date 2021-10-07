Five more arrested for poaching tiger in Telangana's Mulugu district

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Two days after the Sammakka Saralamma (SS) Tadvai police arrested four persons and seized tiger skin, nails, its carcass and snares used to hunt the big cat, the forest officials nabbed the remaining five accomplices late on Tuesday night.

The five poachers were detained during intensive cordon and search operations, carried out under the aegis of Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) Tadvai Shiva Aasheesh Singh, Forest Range Officers (FRO) Pasra J Shirisha, Medaram Gowtham Reddy and Forest Range Officer (FRO) Sathish, in Lingala hamlet.

The arrested persons have been identified as Madakam Ramu, Muchaki Andha, Madakam Sathish, Kovasi Iduma and Muchaki Rajkumar, residents of Chintala Katapur area. FDO Tadvai Shiva Aasheesh Singh stated that the officials also seized snares, knives, axes and some skeletal remains of the big cat from their possession.