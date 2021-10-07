STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Five more arrested for poaching tiger in Telangana's Mulugu district

The arrested persons have been identified as Madakam Ramu, Muchaki Andha, Madakam Sathish, Kovasi Iduma and Muchaki Rajkumar, residents of Chintala Katapur area.

Published: 07th October 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of tiger.

Representational image of tiger. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Two days after the Sammakka Saralamma (SS) Tadvai police arrested four persons and seized tiger skin, nails, its carcass and snares used to hunt the big cat, the forest officials nabbed the remaining five accomplices late on Tuesday night.

The five poachers were detained during intensive cordon and search operations, carried out under the aegis of Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) Tadvai Shiva Aasheesh Singh, Forest Range Officers (FRO) Pasra J Shirisha, Medaram Gowtham Reddy and Forest Range Officer (FRO) Sathish, in Lingala hamlet. 

The arrested persons have been identified as Madakam Ramu, Muchaki Andha, Madakam Sathish, Kovasi Iduma and Muchaki Rajkumar, residents of Chintala Katapur area. FDO Tadvai Shiva Aasheesh Singh stated that the officials also seized snares, knives, axes and some skeletal remains of the big cat from their possession.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sammakka Saralamma Tadvai
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp