Government order issued in Telangana to create post of Special Commissioner (Lakes)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to protect lakes, the post of Special Commissioner (Lakes) has been created by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department to safeguard the tanks and lakes in the city.

According to G.O No. 741, the Special Commissioner will be tasked with preparing a master plan for each water body in the GHMC limits and specify its Full Tank Limit and buffer zone. They would also be tasked with managing the inflow of sewerage into the lakes by constructing STPs and divert untreated water.

The said Special Commissioner will be in-charge of nearly 185 lakes in the GHMC area and also manage any others which are within the ORR limits. The official will have to prevent any encroachments into the lake, and protect the bund to ensure there is no breach in the event of rain.