South Central Railway will run clone trains to clear festive rush: GM Gajanan Mallya

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway is considering running clone trains to arrest the festive rush. This service will be provided depending on the waiting list.

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya, who conducted a virtual press conference informed that the officials will be monitoring the waiting list and if the numbers considerably higher and if a clone train would resolve the matter, then it would be operated.

"The train will run on the same route of original one within a short span to clear the passenger traffic," he explained. Answering to questions he said that most of the passenger and MMTS trains in Hyderabad will be restored in a couple of months, as and when patronage increases.

"Currently 85 passenger train services have been restored, at least one on each section. Within a couple of months the remaining will be restored. While 55 MMTS services are running and has a patronage of 60 per cent during busy hours. They will be augmented to 120 in coming days," he said.

Allaying apprehensions about COVID protocols, the official said that passengers were being screened for temperature and only packed food is being supplied.

'97 per cent staffers have taken first COVID vaccine dose'

SCR GM Gajanan Mallya said that 97% of the railway staff have taken first dose of COVID vaccine and regular camps were being held to intensify the process